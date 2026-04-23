Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $10.8525 billion for the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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