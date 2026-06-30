Bristol Myers Squibb Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 53,552 call options on the company. This is an increase of 135% compared to the average volume of 22,749 call options.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity points to rising bullish interest, with investors buying 53,552 call options on Bristol Myers Squibb, well above the normal volume. This can signal expectations for further upside.

Unusual options activity points to rising bullish interest, with investors buying 53,552 call options on Bristol Myers Squibb, well above the normal volume. This can signal expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary highlighted BMY as a strong value and momentum name, reinforcing the view that investors see the stock as attractively priced relative to its earnings and cash flow profile. Article Title

Recent market commentary highlighted BMY as a strong value and momentum name, reinforcing the view that investors see the stock as attractively priced relative to its earnings and cash flow profile. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-style coverage also noted BMY as a stock that has recently outperformed the broader market, which may be helping sentiment around the shares. Article Title

Analyst-style coverage also noted BMY as a stock that has recently outperformed the broader market, which may be helping sentiment around the shares. Positive Sentiment: Another article framed Bristol Myers Squibb as a “hidden gem” for dividend-focused investors, underscoring its appeal as a defensive, income-producing healthcare name.

Another article framed Bristol Myers Squibb as a “hidden gem” for dividend-focused investors, underscoring its appeal as a defensive, income-producing healthcare name. Neutral Sentiment: An article discussed proposed Medicare drug price negotiation updates and the potential risk to pharma companies like BMY, but it did not present a clear near-term catalyst or a company-specific development. Article Title

An article discussed proposed Medicare drug price negotiation updates and the potential risk to pharma companies like BMY, but it did not present a clear near-term catalyst or a company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Broader media coverage of “unpopular stocks with questionable fundamentals” may be weighing on sentiment across the sector, although the piece is not specifically centered on Bristol Myers Squibb.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,600,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,469,192. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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