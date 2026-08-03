British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases 5,500 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Wright purchased 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,500 per share, for a total transaction of £247,500.

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British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.5%

British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 112 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,458. 3,730,952 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,899,103. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,572.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,472.61. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 3,677 and a twelve month high of GBX 5,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 203.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. Research analysts predict that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,100 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 5,200 to GBX 5,500 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,750 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,791.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

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