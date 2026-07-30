British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.725-4.725 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.7 billion-$33.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.0 billion.

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British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2%

BTI opened at $63.07 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.42 billion. Analysts expect that British American Tobacco will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,017 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 58.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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