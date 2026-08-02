British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.44.

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A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 440 to GBX 430 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 305 price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at British Land

In other British Land news, insider Simon Carter bought 36 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £417.20 per share, for a total transaction of £15,019.20. Also, insider David Walker bought 21,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 422 per share, with a total value of £89,244.56. Insiders have acquired 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $27,879,719 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

British Land Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 442 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 417.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.55. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 318.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 446.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18.

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 28.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 86.48% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of £523 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that British Land will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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