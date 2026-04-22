British Land (LON:BLND) Receives "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 510 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLND. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 310 price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 531 price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 410 price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 450.

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British Land Stock Performance

Shares of LON BLND traded down GBX 0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 398.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,549. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 389.67. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 318.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 432. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52.

British Land News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting British Land this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY27 earnings guidance and said tech/AI firms are leasing large campus space in London, which management says is boosting rental momentum and occupancy — a key driver for higher cashflow and NAV expectations. Article Title

Company raised FY27 earnings guidance and said tech/AI firms are leasing large campus space in London, which management says is boosting rental momentum and occupancy — a key driver for higher cashflow and NAV expectations. Positive Sentiment: British Land said AI-led leasing drove ~6% rental growth and explicitly upgraded FY27 guidance, underpinning near-term earnings and rental income outlook. This is the primary bullish catalyst for today’s move. Article Title

British Land said AI-led leasing drove ~6% rental growth and explicitly upgraded FY27 guidance, underpinning near-term earnings and rental income outlook. This is the primary bullish catalyst for today’s move. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage notes campus and retail park strength as the company posted strong rental growth to 31 March 2026 and upgraded its earnings outlook, supporting positive cashflow and investor sentiment. Article Title

Market coverage notes campus and retail park strength as the company posted strong rental growth to 31 March 2026 and upgraded its earnings outlook, supporting positive cashflow and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reiterated a "buy" and set a GBX 531 target, signaling bullish analyst conviction that could support further upside if fundamentals continue to improve. Broker Views

Berenberg reiterated a "buy" and set a GBX 531 target, signaling bullish analyst conviction that could support further upside if fundamentals continue to improve. Neutral Sentiment: Shore Capital and Stifel Nicolaus both reaffirmed "hold" ratings (Stifel target GBX 410), reflecting cautious views despite operational improvements — these keep a portion of the analyst community neutral. Broker Views

Shore Capital and Stifel Nicolaus both reaffirmed "hold" ratings (Stifel target GBX 410), reflecting cautious views despite operational improvements — these keep a portion of the analyst community neutral. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies maintained an "underperform" with a GBX 310 target, representing a downside view that could weigh on sentiment if investors focus on valuation, leverage or macro risks. Broker Views LSE Broker Ratings

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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