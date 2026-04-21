British Land (LON:BLND) Receives "Hold" Rating from Shore Capital Group

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 410 price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 310 price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 531 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 440.

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British Land Trading Up 1.4%

BLND stock traded up GBX 5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 401.50. 4,102,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,351,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 318.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 432. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.38.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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