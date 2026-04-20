Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2503 per share and revenue of $350.21 million for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.Brixmor Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $30.91 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $30.96.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,152. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,890 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,503,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,831,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,019,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $21,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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