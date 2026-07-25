Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to "Hold" at Wells Fargo & Company

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.5%

BRX opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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