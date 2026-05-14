Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $439.75 and last traded at $435.9850, with a volume of 8877841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $416.79.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo turned more bullish on Broadcom, lifting its price target to $545 from $430 and saying AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations as hyperscalers keep expanding data-center capacity.

Wells Fargo turned more bullish on Broadcom, lifting its price target to $545 from $430 and saying AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations as hyperscalers keep expanding data-center capacity. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note reinforced the view that Wall Street may still be underestimating AI power and infrastructure needs, which supports continued demand for Broadcom’s custom AI chips and networking products. Broadcom Surges On New Data Center Framework: Wall Street Vastly Underestimating AI Power Needs

Another analyst note reinforced the view that Wall Street may still be underestimating AI power and infrastructure needs, which supports continued demand for Broadcom’s custom AI chips and networking products. Positive Sentiment: Citi also remained constructive, calling Broadcom its top semiconductor pick and raising its price target to $500, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock into earnings.

Citi also remained constructive, calling Broadcom its top semiconductor pick and raising its price target to $500, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight Broadcom’s position as a key AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep growing custom AI silicon revenue and justify its elevated valuation.

Recent coverage continues to highlight Broadcom’s position as a key AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep growing custom AI silicon revenue and justify its elevated valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles also pointed to insider selling and mixed hedge fund activity, but these items appear less important than the current AI-driven earnings optimism.

Some articles also pointed to insider selling and mixed hedge fund activity, but these items appear less important than the current AI-driven earnings optimism. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom is still facing an EU antitrust lawsuit over document requests tied to its VMware acquisition, which adds some legal overhang even though it does not appear to be the main driver of the stock today.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.94 and a 200-day moving average of $353.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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