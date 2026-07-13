Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) was down 4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $383.42 and last traded at $384.05. Approximately 19,907,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 26,307,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.97.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $9,479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 219,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,417,628.91. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles argue Broadcom remains one of the strongest AI beneficiaries, with custom AI chips, networking hardware, and infrastructure software giving it a broader business mix than peers and potential to outpace Nvidia in the second half of 2026. Article Title

Multiple articles argue Broadcom remains one of the strongest AI beneficiaries, with custom AI chips, networking hardware, and infrastructure software giving it a broader business mix than peers and potential to outpace Nvidia in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Broadcom as an attractive long-term AI stock, noting that it is still up year-to-date and that investors see strong growth ahead, especially in custom silicon and hyperscaler demand. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Broadcom as an attractive long-term AI stock, noting that it is still up year-to-date and that investors see strong growth ahead, especially in custom silicon and hyperscaler demand. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s recent earnings backdrop remains supportive: it beat EPS and revenue estimates, posted 47.9% year-over-year revenue growth, and management’s AI-related outlook continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Article Title

Broadcom’s recent earnings backdrop remains supportive: it beat EPS and revenue estimates, posted 47.9% year-over-year revenue growth, and management’s AI-related outlook continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces are comparative rather than company-specific, including debate over whether investors should favor Alphabet or Broadcom in custom chips and hyperscaler partnerships; these articles may be influencing sentiment more than fundamentals. Article Title

Several pieces are comparative rather than company-specific, including debate over whether investors should favor Alphabet or Broadcom in custom chips and hyperscaler partnerships; these articles may be influencing sentiment more than fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also appears in general AI-stock valuation and “best stock to buy” discussions, which keep it in focus but do not change the business outlook on their own. Article Title

Broadcom also appears in general AI-stock valuation and “best stock to buy” discussions, which keep it in focus but do not change the business outlook on their own. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks, including Broadcom, sold off amid a broader tech rotation and geopolitical concerns, with investors moving money out of semiconductors and back into megacap software names. Article Title

Chip stocks, including Broadcom, sold off amid a broader tech rotation and geopolitical concerns, with investors moving money out of semiconductors and back into megacap software names. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale of Broadcom shares may be weighing on sentiment, since insider selling can be read as a cautious signal even if it does not necessarily reflect the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Broadcom Trading Down 4.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day moving average is $364.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here