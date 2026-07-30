Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 4.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $388.68 and last traded at $387.84. 23,383,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 25,711,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.32.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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