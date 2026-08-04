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Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Broadridge Financial Solutions logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Broadridge issued FY 2027 EPS guidance of $10.37–$10.75, broadly in line with the $10.41 analyst consensus; no revenue guidance was provided.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.82 versus $3.76 expected and revenue of $2.22 billion versus $2.17 billion, up 7.5% year over year.
  • Shares rose 11.2% following the update. Broadridge also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.975 per share, equal to a 2.2% yield, while analysts hold a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average target of $221.57.
  • Interested in Broadridge Financial Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.370-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 11.2%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $133.83 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2027 guidance at 10.370-10.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 41.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BR

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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