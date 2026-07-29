Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Announces Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.63 million. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.550-1.570 EPS.

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Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.3%

BNL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 1,646,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,684. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,388,518 shares of the company's stock worth $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,791,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,429 shares of the company's stock worth $79,302,000 after buying an additional 3,635,809 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company's stock worth $69,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,310,108 shares of the company's stock worth $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 152,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp cut Broadstone Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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