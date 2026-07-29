Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 1,646,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 27.01%.The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 51.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,374 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 71.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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