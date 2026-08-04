Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $34.9740 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 million. On average, analysts expect Broadwind Energy to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts: Sign Up

Broadwind Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BWEN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 1,656,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,140. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Broadwind Energy has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadwind Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadwind Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadwind Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,265 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Broadwind Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc NASDAQ: BWEN is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company's offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadwind Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadwind Energy wasn't on the list.

While Broadwind Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here