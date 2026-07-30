Brokers Issue Forecasts for Digital Turbine Q1 Earnings

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum analyst A. Stoss forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Digital Turbine's current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

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Digital Turbine Stock Down 4.0%

APPS stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $982.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.75. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.22 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,323.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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