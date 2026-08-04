Brokers Issue Forecasts for Krystal Biotech FY2026 Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.83. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech's current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech's FY2027 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.93 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.

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Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 8.4%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $312.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.53. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $130.50 and a 52-week high of $382.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $339.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.59.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,888 shares of the company's stock worth $712,226,000 after acquiring an additional 111,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,306,000 after buying an additional 128,639 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock worth $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 529,955 shares of the company's stock worth $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

More Krystal Biotech News

Here are the key news stories impacting Krystal Biotech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Krystal reported diluted EPS of $1.79 , above the $1.70 analyst consensus and up from $1.29 a year earlier. Net income rose to $54.8 million, while VYJUVEK revenue increased 24% year over year to $119.2 million. Krystal Biotech Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Krystal reported diluted EPS of , above the $1.70 analyst consensus and up from $1.29 a year earlier. Net income rose to $54.8 million, while VYJUVEK revenue increased 24% year over year to $119.2 million. Positive Sentiment: VYJUVEK continues to show commercial momentum, with more than 730 reimbursement approvals and over 640 prescribers. The company remains on track to launch the therapy in Spain and Italy before year-end, and ended the quarter with a strong $1.1 billion in cash and investments. Krystal Biotech Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

VYJUVEK continues to show commercial momentum, with more than 730 reimbursement approvals and over 640 prescribers. The company remains on track to launch the therapy in Spain and Italy before year-end, and ended the quarter with a strong in cash and investments. Positive Sentiment: Investors also received several potential pipeline catalysts, including top-line KB803 corneal-abrasion data expected in the fourth quarter and additional clinical updates across respiratory, dermatology and oncology programs during the second half of 2026. Krystal Biotech Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors also received several potential pipeline catalysts, including top-line KB803 corneal-abrasion data expected in the fourth quarter and additional clinical updates across respiratory, dermatology and oncology programs during the second half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Management forecast 2026 non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of $175 million to $195 million , reflecting continued investment in international commercialization and the broader pipeline. Krystal Biotech Outlines 2026 Operating Expense Range

Management forecast 2026 non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of , reflecting continued investment in international commercialization and the broader pipeline. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $119.22 million missed analysts’ $120.93 million estimate, tempering the impact of the EPS beat. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $39.9 million from $35.1 million, raising concerns about cost growth as the company expands. Krystal Biotech Shares Slide Despite Earnings Beat

Revenue of $119.22 million missed analysts’ $120.93 million estimate, tempering the impact of the EPS beat. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $39.9 million from $35.1 million, raising concerns about cost growth as the company expands. Negative Sentiment: European pricing and reimbursement discussions remain ongoing, with German negotiations potentially lasting into the second half of 2026 and French discussions extending into 2027. Those delays could postpone the full revenue contribution from overseas VYJUVEK launches.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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