Brokers Issue Forecasts for Methanex's Q2 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX - Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised Methanex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

Get Methanex alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MX

Methanex Trading Up 0.4%

MX stock opened at C$76.30 on Thursday. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$92.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -104.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Methanex (TSE:MX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Methanex

In related news, insider Sergio Almarza sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.06, for a total transaction of C$387,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$995,714.20. This represents a 28.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Sunil Jagwani acquired 43,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$82.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,552,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,571,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$212,416,020. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,345 and sold 13,475 shares valued at $1,175,470. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Methanex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Methanex wasn't on the list.

While Methanex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here