Brokers Offer Predictions for Bausch + Lomb Q1 Earnings

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb's current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLCO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.75.

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Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.55. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 428.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,671 shares of the company's stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 242,993 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 312,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company's stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

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