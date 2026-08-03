Brokers Offer Predictions for Coinbase Global Q1 Earnings

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global's current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coinbase Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $146.26 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $402.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.92). Coinbase Global had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,991,110.64. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $5,327,841. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,942 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase captured a record 10.3% of global crypto trading volume , up from 9.1% in the first quarter, indicating that it is gaining share even as the overall market contracts. Coinbase Hits Record Market Share Despite Loss

Coinbase captured a record , up from 9.1% in the first quarter, indicating that it is gaining share even as the overall market contracts. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth in derivatives, stablecoins, prediction markets, Base and agent-driven finance as it seeks to become an “everything exchange” less dependent on spot crypto trading. Some analysts believe this diversification could improve resilience during crypto downturns. Coinbase Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted growth in derivatives, stablecoins, prediction markets, Base and agent-driven finance as it seeks to become an “everything exchange” less dependent on spot crypto trading. Some analysts believe this diversification could improve resilience during crypto downturns. Positive Sentiment: A federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, reducing a significant legal overhang, although related litigation risk remains. Coinbase Wins Dismissal in Token Lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, reducing a significant legal overhang, although related litigation risk remains. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts maintained Buy or Outperform ratings and cited long-term upside, but lowered targets after the earnings report. Needham reduced its target to $177, while Oppenheimer cut its target to $193; Canaccord reaffirmed a $300 target.

Several analysts maintained Buy or Outperform ratings and cited long-term upside, but lowered targets after the earnings report. Needham reduced its target to $177, while Oppenheimer cut its target to $193; Canaccord reaffirmed a $300 target. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell about 19% year over year to $1.22 billion , below estimates near $1.3 billion. Transaction revenue declined 21% to $599 million as lower spot-market volumes and subdued volatility hurt trading activity. Coinbase Reports Third Straight Quarterly Loss

Second-quarter revenue fell about 19% year over year to , below estimates near $1.3 billion. Transaction revenue declined 21% to $599 million as lower spot-market volumes and subdued volatility hurt trading activity. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $359 million, or $1.36 per share , far worse than expectations, marking its third consecutive quarterly loss. Subscription and services growth was not sufficient to offset the trading slump. Coinbase Q2 Results Miss Estimates

Coinbase posted a GAAP net loss of approximately , far worse than expectations, marking its third consecutive quarterly loss. Subscription and services growth was not sufficient to offset the trading slump. Negative Sentiment: Falling Bitcoin prices and reduced crypto ETF inflows are pressuring the entire crypto-linked equity group. Analysts also cut earnings forecasts, with some projecting a full-year loss, reinforcing concerns that Coinbase remains highly exposed to the crypto cycle.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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