Brokers Offer Predictions for FirstService FY2026 Earnings

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV - Free Report) NASDAQ: FSV - Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for FirstService in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst H. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for FirstService's current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for FirstService's FY2027 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Get FirstService alerts: Sign Up

FirstService (TSE:FSV - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: FSV last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter. FirstService had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Separately, TD cut their price target on FirstService from C$217.00 to C$201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$209.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at C$200.75 on Thursday. FirstService has a one year low of C$169.60 and a one year high of C$290.34. The company has a market cap of C$9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$190.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstService news, insider Firstservice Corporation acquired 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$182.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$432,415.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,617,365.60. This represents a 36.49% increase in their position. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,872 shares of company stock worth $1,431,216. Insiders own 10.26% of the company's stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company's revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstService, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstService wasn't on the list.

While FirstService currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here