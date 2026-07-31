Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinder Morgan FY2027 Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan's current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,018,394 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,079,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $827,582,000 after buying an additional 195,088 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings.

US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $1.50 from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion.

The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Kinder Morgan Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Negative Sentiment: A Kinder Morgan executive disposed of 5,695 shares worth approximately $184,000. Most of the shares—4,145—were withheld for taxes, while 1,550 were sold under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan, making the transaction less concerning than an entirely discretionary sale but still a potential near-term sentiment headwind. Kinder Morgan Executive Share Sale

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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