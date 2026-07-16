Brokers Set Expectations for Humana's Q4 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($6.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($6.08). Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana's current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana's Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $180.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Humana from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $325.87.

Read Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $406.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Humana has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $415.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $348.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Humana by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Humana News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Humana (HUM) to strong-buy , signaling improved analyst confidence in the insurer’s outlook. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded to , signaling improved analyst confidence in the insurer’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026 EPS to $9.04 and FY2027 EPS to $13.30 , reinforcing the view that Humana’s earnings may improve materially over the next few years.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several periods, including and , reinforcing the view that Humana’s earnings may improve materially over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial increased its price target on Humana to $415 , close to the stock’s recent trading range, which can help validate the current rally. Truist price target raise

Truist Financial increased its price target on Humana to , close to the stock’s recent trading range, which can help validate the current rally. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also weighing commentary about whether Humana is already fully valued after its recent run, which may limit upside unless upcoming results confirm the improved earnings outlook. Yahoo Finance valuation article

Investors are also weighing commentary about whether Humana is already fully valued after its recent run, which may limit upside unless upcoming results confirm the improved earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: One article argues that Humana’s Q2 earnings need to catch up with the stock’s performance , meaning the market may be awaiting confirmation from the upcoming report before pushing the shares much higher. Seeking Alpha article

One article argues that Humana’s , meaning the market may be awaiting confirmation from the upcoming report before pushing the shares much higher. Negative Sentiment: News that Humana’s agreement with Wexner Medical Center is set to end in October, and another report that its insurance network is terminating an agreement with Ohio State, could raise concerns about network disruption or member retention. Wexner Medical Center agreement article

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here