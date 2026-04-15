Brokers Set Expectations for PLAY FY2029 Earnings

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster's Entertainment's current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.74). Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Benchmark raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster's Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster's Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 532.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,411,191 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $43,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $7,359,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $7,311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 634,148 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 443,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,515,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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