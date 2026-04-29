Brokers Set Expectations for Terex's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

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Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Terex Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Terex stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Terex's payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,012,793.80. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 85,795 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,014 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $6,939,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 185,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 529,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Terex

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several medium‑term forecasts (FY2027 EPS to $5.50 from $5.45; FY2028 to $6.43 from $6.39), implying stronger outlook beyond FY2026 — this can support higher valuation expectations for TEX.

Zacks raised several medium‑term forecasts (FY2027 EPS to $5.50 from $5.45; FY2028 to $6.43 from $6.39), implying stronger outlook beyond FY2026 — this can support higher valuation expectations for TEX. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted multiple 2027/2028 quarter estimates: Q1 2027 to $1.01, Q2 2027 to $1.48, Q3 2027 to $1.53 and Q4 2027 to $1.49 (small bumps). These incremental upgrades reinforce the message of improving earnings power later in the forecast horizon.

Zacks lifted multiple 2027/2028 quarter estimates: Q1 2027 to $1.01, Q2 2027 to $1.48, Q3 2027 to $1.53 and Q4 2027 to $1.49 (small bumps). These incremental upgrades reinforce the message of improving earnings power later in the forecast horizon. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also edged up Q1 2028 to $1.27 (from $1.26) — another vote of confidence for the 2028 earnings ramp.

Zacks also edged up Q1 2028 to $1.27 (from $1.26) — another vote of confidence for the 2028 earnings ramp. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a "Hold" rating on TEX despite the mix of revisions, signaling analysts see limited upside from current levels absent clearer near‑term improvement.

Zacks maintained a "Hold" rating on TEX despite the mix of revisions, signaling analysts see limited upside from current levels absent clearer near‑term improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: a recent Zacks piece on Caterpillar highlights mixed industry dynamics (rising revenue/EPS estimates but margin/cost and valuation concerns). That peer commentary can influence sentiment for industrial names like Terex. Caterpillar is Set to Report Q1 Earnings

Sector context: a recent Zacks piece on Caterpillar highlights mixed industry dynamics (rising revenue/EPS estimates but margin/cost and valuation concerns). That peer commentary can influence sentiment for industrial names like Terex. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near‑term estimates: Q1 2026 cut to $0.77 (from $0.81) and Q3 2026 to $1.41 (from $1.42); FY2026 was lowered to $4.73 (from $4.77). Near‑term downgrades can pressure the stock if investors focus on this cycle rather than later year improvements.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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