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Brokers Set Expectations for Unusual Machines Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Unusual Machines logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Litchfield Hills Research cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Unusual Machines to ($0.11) from ($0.03), reflecting weaker near-term earnings expectations. The firm also trimmed FY2026 and Q3 2026 forecasts, though it lifted longer-term 2027 estimates.
  • Unusual Machines reported its latest quarter with $0.21 EPS, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36, even as revenue of $8.10 million topped expectations. The company continues to post negative margins and return on equity.
  • Despite the near-term pressure, Wall Street remains constructive overall: analysts currently rate the stock a Buy with an average price target of $22.33. Recent coverage from Roth Mkm and a higher target from Needham reinforce the bullish longer-term view.
  • Five stocks we like better than Unusual Machines.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Unusual Machines in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Unusual Machines' current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Unusual Machines' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Unusual Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unusual Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines Price Performance

UMAC stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Unusual Machines has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.81 million, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 14.32.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. Unusual Machines had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unusual Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Andrew Ross Camden sold 9,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $178,736.25. Following the sale, the president owned 356,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,883.75. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 11,413 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $212,167.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 514,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,412.58. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,768 shares of company stock worth $666,037. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unusual Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Unusual Machines this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research raised multiple 2027 earnings estimates for Unusual Machines, including FY2027 EPS to $0.96, signaling stronger long-term profit potential.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The analyst kept near-term 2026 estimates below zero, indicating the company may still face losses before its projected improvement.
  • Negative Sentiment: Litchfield Hills lowered FY2026 and Q3 2026 EPS forecasts, highlighting continued pressure on results in the next few quarters.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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