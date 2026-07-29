Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4298 per share and revenue of $1.4657 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 49.69%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE BAM opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 130.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,370,902 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.03.

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About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

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