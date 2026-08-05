Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Brookfield Asset Management's conference call:

Record quarterly performance: Fee-related earnings rose 20% year over year to $808 million, distributable earnings increased 15% to $707 million, and fee-bearing capital reached $672 billion, up 19% over the past 12 months.

Fee-related earnings rose 20% year over year to $808 million, distributable earnings increased 15% to $707 million, and fee-bearing capital reached $672 billion, up 19% over the past 12 months. Brookfield raised a record $77 billion in the second quarter, including a $40 billion Just Group mandate that increased insurance capital under management by more than one-third. Management expects 2026 fundraising to substantially exceed prior records, supported by flagship, complementary, debt, and insurance channels.

in the second quarter, including a $40 billion Just Group mandate that increased insurance capital under management by more than one-third. Management expects 2026 fundraising to substantially exceed prior records, supported by flagship, complementary, debt, and insurance channels. The completed Oaktree acquisition is expected to expand distribution, product development, and multi-asset opportunities while creating operating leverage; Brookfield also expects Oaktree’s next flagship opportunity-focused credit fund to be marketed in 2027.

AI infrastructure is a major growth focus , with Brookfield’s dedicated fund targeting $10 billion while potentially supporting roughly $100 billion of investments. Management highlighted partnerships with Nvidia, Bloom Energy, hyperscalers, and governments, including a Kentucky AI campus that could attract up to $100 billion of private investment.

, with Brookfield’s dedicated fund targeting $10 billion while potentially supporting roughly $100 billion of investments. Management highlighted partnerships with Nvidia, Bloom Energy, hyperscalers, and governments, including a Kentucky AI campus that could attract up to $100 billion of private investment. Oaktree’s consolidation will reduce reported corporate margins because of business mix, and management acknowledged competition and concerns about overbuilding in AI infrastructure. Brookfield says it is mitigating these risks by focusing on projects backed by hard assets, strong counterparties, and long-term contracted cash flows rather than speculative development.

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Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 2,039,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is 130.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11,172.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,524,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $194,845,000 after buying an additional 3,493,431 shares during the period. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,834.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,027,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $158,573,000 after buying an additional 746,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,699,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,117,000 after acquiring an additional 602,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

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