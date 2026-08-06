Brookfield (BN) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Brookfield to announce earnings of $0.6170 per share and revenue of $1.6603 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Brookfield's payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brookfield by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,815 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotia upped their price target on Brookfield from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 target price on Brookfield and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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