Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $41.50 price objective on Brookfield Business in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Brookfield Business from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Brookfield Business from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a $40.50 price target on Brookfield Business in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Brookfield Business in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.60.

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Brookfield Business Stock Performance

Brookfield Business stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. Brookfield Business has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Business had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Business by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,377 shares of the company's stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business during the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Brookfield Business

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield Business this week:

About Brookfield Business

Brookfield Business NYSE: BBUC is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

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