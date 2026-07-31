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Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Brookfield Business logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brookfield Business shares hit a new 52-week low, falling to $28.14 before recovering to $29.60, below the prior close of $31.46.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $39.60; recent target reductions still imply potential upside from current levels.
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share and maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.0625, equal to a $0.25 annual payout and a 0.8% yield. Hedge funds and institutional investors own 85.04% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 19274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BBUC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Business from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Business from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Brookfield Business in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $41.50 price target on Brookfield Business in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.50 price objective on Brookfield Business in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Business

Brookfield Business Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Business had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Corp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brookfield Business's dividend payout ratio is -55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business NYSE: BBUC is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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