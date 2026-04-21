Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.5370.

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A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Up 0.1%

BN opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,620 shares of the company's stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 148,893 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 288,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 232,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 122,040 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 1,176,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 387,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 221,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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