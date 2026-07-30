Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,979. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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