Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.6250.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Tyler Krant bought 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,415. This trade represents a 115.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 107,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Grp LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's payout ratio is 275.76%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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