Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Here are the key takeaways from Brookfield's conference call:

Brookfield posted strong first-quarter results , with distributable earnings of $1.6 billion and continued momentum across asset management, Wealth Solutions, and operating businesses. Management said the business is positioned to get stronger through the year.

, with distributable earnings of $1.6 billion and continued momentum across asset management, Wealth Solutions, and operating businesses. Management said the business is positioned to get stronger through the year. Asset management fundraising remained strong , with $67 billion raised year to date and fee-bearing capital rising to $614 billion. Management reiterated expectations for a record fundraising year in 2026.

, with $67 billion raised year to date and fee-bearing capital rising to $614 billion. Management reiterated expectations for a record fundraising year in 2026. Wealth Solutions got a major boost from the Just Group acquisition , adding about $40 billion of insurance assets and bringing the platform to roughly $180 billion. Brookfield said the deal strengthens its position in the U.K. pension risk transfer market and supports long-term earnings growth.

, adding about $40 billion of insurance assets and bringing the platform to roughly $180 billion. Brookfield said the deal strengthens its position in the U.K. pension risk transfer market and supports long-term earnings growth. Insurance growth and capital deployment remain on track , with $5 billion of sales originated in the quarter and a 2026 target of about $25 billion of new policies. Management also said the business has over $20 billion of regulatory capital and expects to continue scaling while maintaining disciplined underwriting.

, with $5 billion of sales originated in the quarter and a 2026 target of about $25 billion of new policies. Management also said the business has over $20 billion of regulatory capital and expects to continue scaling while maintaining disciplined underwriting. The company is moving toward a combination of BN and BWS to create a more integrated insurance and investment organization. Management said the structure should improve capital efficiency and will be reviewed by the boards in the coming weeks before shareholder approvals.

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Brookfield Trading Up 5.5%

Brookfield stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,229,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,225. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Key Brookfield News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield reported stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings, with EPS of $0.66 versus the $0.64 consensus, alongside a rise in distributable earnings to $1.6 billion . Management also highlighted growth in asset management, continued scaling of wealth solutions, and stable cash flows from operating businesses. Article title

Brookfield reported stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings, with EPS of versus the consensus, alongside a rise in distributable earnings to . Management also highlighted growth in asset management, continued scaling of wealth solutions, and stable cash flows from operating businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company said it repurchased more than $1 billion of BN and BAM shares so far in 2026, signaling confidence in the stock and supporting earnings per share over time. Article title

The company said it repurchased of BN and BAM shares so far in 2026, signaling confidence in the stock and supporting earnings per share over time. Positive Sentiment: Brookfield also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share , reinforcing its capital-return story for income-focused investors. Article title

Brookfield also declared a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its capital-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: News that Brookfield is taking a $1 billion stake in SpaceX adds a high-profile alternative-investment angle and could be viewed as a sign of strength in its capital deployment platform. Article title

News that Brookfield is taking a adds a high-profile alternative-investment angle and could be viewed as a sign of strength in its capital deployment platform. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield announced pricing for a C$750 million debt offering , which is a standard financing move and does not appear to be a major catalyst on its own. Article title

Brookfield announced pricing for a , which is a standard financing move and does not appear to be a major catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan recently raised its price target on BN to $62, which may support investor sentiment, but it is more of a follow-on analyst view than a fresh business catalyst. Article title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 348.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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