Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$44.86 and last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 86196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.03.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$41.50.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.1012093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently -503.67%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

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