Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP's share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.19 and traded as high as C$47.20. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$44.35, with a volume of 733,548 shares trading hands.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 6.4%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.19. The company has a market cap of C$13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.40, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($371.30) million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.1012093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

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