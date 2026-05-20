Brookline Capital Markets Comments on CADL Q2 Earnings

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

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Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of CADL stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 28.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -0.59.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16.

Insider Activity at Candel Therapeutics

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 550,458 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,996.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,763,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,061,222.15. This represents a 24.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,007,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,970 shares of the company's stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 216,509 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $845,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 904,051 shares of the company's stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 155,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Candel Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its 2026 EPS estimates for Candel Therapeutics, trimming expected losses for the year to ($0.85) from ($1.03) , and also improved forecasts for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026. HC Wainwright estimate update

HC Wainwright raised its 2026 EPS estimates for Candel Therapeutics, trimming expected losses for the year to from , and also improved forecasts for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026. Positive Sentiment: The same firm also boosted longer-term estimates for FY2027 to $0.35 per share, signaling a more bullish outlook for profitability later in the pipeline. HC Wainwright long-term estimate update

The same firm also boosted longer-term estimates for FY2027 to per share, signaling a more bullish outlook for profitability later in the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets also published estimates that were broadly constructive, with FY2026 EPS projected at ($1.11) and quarterly losses narrowing into year-end. Brookline Capital Markets estimate update

Brookline Capital Markets also published estimates that were broadly constructive, with FY2026 EPS projected at and quarterly losses narrowing into year-end. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks note highlighted that analysts’ mean price target implies roughly 148.5% upside, which may be reinforcing speculative interest in the stock. Zacks article on analyst upside

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics NASDAQ: CADL is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development of next-generation oncolytic viral therapies designed to treat solid tumors. The company's lead candidate, CAN-2409, is a locally administered, gene-delivered viral therapy engineered to selectively replicate in cancer cells and induce immunogenic cell death. Candel leverages proprietary virus engineering platforms to enhance tumor-specific replication and stimulate anti-tumor immune responses, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs.

In addition to its lead program, Candel's pipeline includes CAN-3110, an oncolytic herpes simplex virus targeting recurrent high-grade glioma, and other novel viral constructs being explored for a variety of solid tumor indications.

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