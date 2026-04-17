Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Insider Maarten Slendebroek Buys 6,800 Shares

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK - Get Free Report) insider Maarten Slendebroek bought 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 per share, for a total transaction of £98,600.
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance
Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,429.95 on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,325 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 71.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,513.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,614.70. The stock has a market cap of £220.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.
Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 66.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Macdonald Group plc will post 155.186722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,750 price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Macdonald Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,800.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brooks Macdonald Group
About Brooks Macdonald Group
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Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.
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