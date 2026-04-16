Brooks Macdonald Group's (BRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company's current price.

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Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

LON BRK opened at GBX 1,450 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 71.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The company has a market cap of £224.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,325 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,517.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.99.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 66.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Research analysts predict that Brooks Macdonald Group will post 155.186722 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brooks Macdonald Group

In related news, insider Euan Munro bought 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,516 per share, for a total transaction of £394,160. 9.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

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