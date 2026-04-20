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Brown & Brown (BRO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Brown & Brown logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Brown & Brown is scheduled to report Q1 2026 results after the market close on Monday, April 27, with analysts projecting $1.39 EPS and $1.9151 billion in revenue; an earnings call is set for Tuesday, April 28 at 8:00 AM ET.
  • In its most recent report (Jan. 26) the company posted $0.93 EPS (beating estimates) and $1.61 billion in revenue (missing estimates), with revenue up 35.7% year-over-year; analysts see about $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.00 for next year.
  • Brown & Brown carries a market cap of ~$23.1 billion with a P/E of 21.17, pays a quarterly dividend of $0.165 (annualized yield ~1.0%), and holds a consensus "Hold" rating with an average price target of $84.27.
  • Five stocks we like better than Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $1.9151 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.84%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $67.74 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $63.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,318 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $112,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $87,615,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $75,026,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,120,826 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,230,602,000 after purchasing an additional 660,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,610 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,664,000 after purchasing an additional 649,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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