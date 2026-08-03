BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BRP from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of BRP from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BRP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,701,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. BRP has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. BRP's payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.

BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three‑wheel on‑road vehicles.

Further Reading

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