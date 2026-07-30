BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Down 2.2% - Should You Sell?

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO - Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.82 and last traded at $61.14. 226,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 237,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOO

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 165.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BRP by 519.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 729,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,369,000 after buying an additional 612,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,443 shares of the company's stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 427,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BRP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,328 shares of the company's stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 461,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 288,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,537,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company's diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP's product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

Further Reading

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