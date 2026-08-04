Bruce Marsh Sells 135,051 Shares of Currys (LON:CURY) Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh sold 135,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164, for a total transaction of £221,483.64.

Bruce Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Bruce Marsh sold 56,938 shares of Currys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164, for a total transaction of £93,378.32.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Bruce Marsh sold 937,215 shares of Currys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £1,546,404.75.

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Currys Price Performance

LON CURY traded down GBX 1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 163. The company had a trading volume of 54,922,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,470,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26. Currys plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106 and a 52 week high of GBX 169.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.97.

Currys (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.

Currys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CURY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 155 price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Currys from GBX 168 to GBX 184 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Currys to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 165 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 178.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Currys

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 28,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives.

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