Bruker Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Bruker NASDAQ: BRKR reported second-quarter revenue growth and expanded profitability as demand improved for scientific instruments, particularly in biopharma and several “deep tech” markets including semiconductor metrology, security detection and energy research.

Second-quarter reported revenue increased 5.2% year over year to $838.5 million. Organic revenue rose 2.8%, or 3.4% excluding the effect of U.S. tariff refunds, while acquisitions added 1.5 percentage points to growth and foreign exchange provided a 0.9% tailwind. CEO Frank Laukien said the company had returned to organic revenue growth and recorded its fourth consecutive quarter with a scientific-instruments book-to-bill ratio above 1.0.

Get Bruker alerts: Sign Up

Non-GAAP gross margin rose 350 basis points to 52.1%, while non-GAAP operating margin increased 510 basis points to 14.1%. Bruker reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.49, up 53% from $0.32 a year earlier. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a diluted loss per share of $0.41, compared with GAAP EPS of $0.05 in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a $135 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its automation and spatial biology businesses.

Bookings Strength Led by Biopharma and Deep Tech

Scientific Instruments organic bookings grew 10% in the second quarter, led by more than 20% growth in biopharma bookings. Laukien said demand for the company’s NMR, X-ray and mass spectrometry offerings supported that performance. Academic and medical research bookings increased strongly in Europe and China, though U.S. academic orders remained weak.

Bruker also cited particularly strong order growth in semiconductor tools and energy research technologies, with each category posting more than 50% organic order growth year over year during the quarter. The company’s semiconductor metrology business, which serves chip manufacturers, is benefiting from demand for high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging technologies associated with AI scaling, according to Laukien.

During the first half, semiconductor metrology recorded organic order growth of more than 30% and organic revenue growth of more than 15%. Laukien said the business carries an approximately 30% EBIT margin, although revenue conversion can lag bookings because delivery lead times may range from nine to 24 months.

Security detection orders and revenue each increased about 20% in the first half, while energy research orders at Bruker’s Research Instruments business rose well over 100%. Laukien said energy-research order performance exceeded the company’s expectations, but cautioned that such a high growth rate is not sustainable. Some projects are expected to generate revenue in 2027, 2028 and, in some cases, 2029.

“These deep tech tools tend to have longer delivery times,” Laukien said, noting that facility readiness for new chip fabrication plants and large-scale fusion projects can influence shipment timing. The company expects some of the strong deep-tech bookings to contribute to fourth-quarter results, with a larger impact anticipated in 2027 and later years.

Segment and Regional Trends

Bruker’s Scientific Instruments segment, or BSI, posted 2.3% organic revenue growth in the second quarter. Within the segment, CALID and Bruker Nano each delivered low-single-digit organic growth, while BioSpin revenue was flat. BSI instrument revenue was roughly flat, while aftermarket revenue increased by a mid-single-digit percentage.

For the first half, BioSpin revenue was $393 million and declined by a mid-single-digit percentage. The business saw strong growth in hospital, clinical and biopharma markets, offset by weakness in China, academic and government markets, food testing and automation. CALID revenue rose by a mid-single-digit percentage to $627 million, aided by mass spectrometry and the Softwork acquisition. Bruker Nano revenue was $507 million, down by a low-single-digit percentage as weakness in academic, government and industrial markets was partly offset by semiconductor metrology demand.

BEST, Bruker’s Energy & Supercon Technologies business, delivered 8.9% organic revenue growth in the second quarter, net of intercompany eliminations. First-half BEST revenue rose 6%, supported by growth in superconductors and research instruments.

Chief Financial Officer Gerald Herman said second-quarter organic revenue growth was reduced by U.S. tariff refunds, which lowered reported organic growth by roughly 60 basis points. However, the refunds benefited profitability, adding about 200 basis points to operating-margin expansion year over year and approximately $0.06 to quarterly EPS.

Herman also cited foreign-exchange effects, saying the U.S. dollar was stronger than expected and reduced the anticipated revenue tailwind. The company said second-quarter organic revenue in the Americas and Europe grew by approximately 10%, while Asia-Pacific revenue declined by a low-double-digit percentage, including a low-double-digit decline in China revenue.

Cost Actions and Operating Structure

Bruker said it remains on track to achieve $140 million in annualized cost savings during 2026. Herman said the company realized about $30 million in cost-saving actions during the second quarter. The company expects the initiatives to support margin expansion and double-digit EPS growth in both 2026 and 2027.

Effective July 1, Bruker combined its BioSpin, Daltonics and Optics divisions into a new Bruker BioSpin group led by Group President Juergen Srega. The company also established Bruker Microbiology & Infection Diagnostics, or BMID, as a separate group led by Dr. Wolfgang Pusch. Bruker now operates through four groups: Bruker BioSpin, Bruker Nano, BMID, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Laukien said the reorganization is designed to align the company around connected scientific workflows across life sciences, multi-omics, drug discovery, diagnostics and applied markets. The revised structure is expected to generate an additional $20 million in cost reductions in fiscal 2027.

Outlook Maintained, With Revenue Timing Shifted

Bruker updated its full-year 2026 revenue outlook for foreign exchange and tax-rate changes but maintained its underlying organic growth, margin and earnings expectations. The company now expects reported revenue of $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion, representing growth of 3% to 4% from 2025. It continues to project organic revenue growth of 1% to 2%, with acquisitions contributing 1.5%.

The company reiterated expectations for non-GAAP operating-margin expansion of 250 to 300 basis points and non-GAAP EPS of $2.10 to $2.15, representing 15% to 17% growth from 2025.

For the third quarter, Bruker expects organic revenue to be roughly flat to slightly higher year over year, as approximately $20 million of semiconductor-related revenue is expected to move into the fourth quarter due to customer delivery requirements. The company expects a slight sequential decrease in third-quarter operating margin and EPS, partly because tariff-related EPS benefits arrived earlier than anticipated in the second quarter.

Management expects a stronger fourth quarter, with meaningful sequential and year-over-year increases in organic revenue growth, operating margin and EPS driven by higher volume, favorable product mix, semiconductor deliveries and an anticipated ultra-high-field NMR installation.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here