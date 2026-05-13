Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba Sells 9,305 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 9,305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $99,563.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,093,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,699,219.50. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,476 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $47,490.36.

On Friday, May 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,267 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $35,512.29.

On Thursday, May 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,407 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $80,291.88.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,238 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $35,877.04.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $46,956.64.

On Monday, May 4th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,764 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $51,594.12.

On Friday, May 1st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,663 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $29,266.37.

On Thursday, April 30th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,695 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $73,444.15.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,285 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $78,896.55.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,708 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $40,565.52.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VINP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 296,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,589. The company has a market capitalization of $687.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.75%.The company had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VINP. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VINP

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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