Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Stock Down 1.9%

BC opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.Brunswick has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.81%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 812.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the company's stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 628,393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 606,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Brunswick by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,536 shares of the company's stock worth $93,060,000 after acquiring an additional 565,459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,649 shares of the company's stock worth $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 343,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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