Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS.

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Brunswick Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of BC opened at $80.45 on Thursday. Brunswick has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.Brunswick has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,848,415 shares of the company's stock worth $211,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Brunswick by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 449,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,420,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,202 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,295 shares of the company's stock worth $88,664,000 after purchasing an additional 318,465 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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