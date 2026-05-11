BT Group (LON:BT.A) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

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BT Group Stock Down 0.5%

BT Group plc ( LON:BT.A Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.70 and last traded at GBX 235.30, with a volume of 131250234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara Weller bought 5,932 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £11,923.32. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

Further Reading

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